Nitin Nabin Set To File Nomination For BJP National President Amid Strong Leadership Backing

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including most of its chief ministers and state unit heads, are expected to assemble at the party headquarters on Monday as the process to elect the BJP’s new national president formally begins. BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to file his nomination for the top organisational post and is widely expected to be elected unopposed.

Party sources said Nabin enjoys the backing of the central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, clearing the way for him to succeed outgoing president J P Nadda. If elected, Nabin would become the BJP’s 12th national president.

According to the election schedule announced by BJP national returning officer K Laxman, nominations for the post can be submitted between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 19. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place later in the day, followed by a brief window for withdrawal. The name of the new party chief is expected to be announced on January 20 after the completion of the election process. Polling will be conducted only if required.

Sources within the party said that nearly all BJP chief ministers, state presidents and other senior functionaries are likely to be present during the nomination process, underlining the consensus around Nabin’s candidature.

A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nitin Nabin was appointed BJP’s national working president in December 2025. The election of the national president is conducted through an electoral college comprising representatives from the party’s national and state councils, with the process overseen by the national returning officer.

As per the BJP’s constitution, a candidate for the post must be proposed jointly by at least 20 members of a state’s electoral college and must have completed four terms as an active member with a minimum of 15 years in the party. Such proposals are required to come from at least five states where national council elections have been completed.

With no challenger emerging so far, Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed, marking a smooth leadership transition at the helm of the party.