Nitin Nabin takes charge As BJP national president At Party Headquarters In Delhi

Nitin Nabin formally assumed charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, marking a significant leadership transition within the organisation. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing party chief JP Nadda and several Union ministers and senior BJP leaders.

At 45, Nabin has become the youngest leader to hold the top organisational post in the BJP and is the party’s 12th national president. He was elected unopposed a day earlier after 37 sets of nomination papers supporting his candidature were submitted to the election’s returning officer.

Nabin is the son of late BJP leader and four-time Bihar Assembly legislator Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha. He entered active politics in 2006 following his father’s death and has since steadily risen through the party ranks, beginning his journey as a grassroots worker. Senior BJP leaders have highlighted his elevation as an example of the party’s emphasis on organisational workers.

His nomination was proposed by several top leaders, including the Prime Minister and Union ministers such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri, along with JP Nadda.

JP Nadda, who had taken over as BJP president in January 2020, handed over charge after completing his extended term. Ahead of assuming office, Nitin Nabin visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital to offer prayers, while celebrations were seen outside the BJP headquarters as party workers welcomed the new president.