Nitish govt to prove majority on Aug 24

Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' government's floor test to prove majority in theBihar Legislative Assembly will take place on August 24.

It was earlier reported that the Assembly session on August 24 to seek trust vote was delayed as Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha refused to quit, prompting the ruling alliance to move a no-confidence motion against him.

The decision to convene the Assembly has been taken to create a smooth passage for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. Speaking to reporters, Sinha said, "As long as I hold this post, won't make a statement outside."

He said, "The CM has sent a letter. He has told us to convene the Assembly session. The secretary has all details, once we get the file, we will know more," he further said.