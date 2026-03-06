Nitish Kumar Declares Lowest Assets Among Rajya Sabha Candidates, RJD’s AD Singh Tops Wealth List

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reported the lowest total assets among all candidates contesting the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, according to details mentioned in the nomination affidavits.

As per the declaration, Nitish Kumar’s combined movable and immovable assets amount to approximately Rs 1.66 crore. His annual income for the financial year 2024–25 has been listed as Rs 7.87 lakh.

In contrast, the wealthiest candidate in the race is RJD nominee Amarendra Dhari Singh, who has declared assets worth nearly Rs 243 crore in his election affidavit.

The affidavits submitted by the candidates provide a glimpse into the financial profiles of those competing for the Rajya Sabha seats, revealing a stark contrast between the assets of the candidates. Nitish Kumar’s relatively modest asset declaration stands out when compared to other nominees in the contest.