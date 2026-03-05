Nitish Kumar going to Rajya Sabha of his own accord, not under any pressure: Giriraj Singh

Patna: In a dramatic development in Bihar politics, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced his candidature for the Rajya Sabha. Reacting to the development on Thursday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Kumar was moving to the Upper House of his own free will and not under any pressure.

Giriraj Singh also criticised the Opposition, accusing them of hypocrisy over their reactions to the development.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, “He will go, and he is going of his own will. Whatever happens will be decided under his guidance.”

He further said that the Opposition had earlier questioned the Chief Minister’s health but was now reacting differently.

“Till yesterday, the Opposition was saying that he is ill. Today, they are shedding tears and doing drama,” Singh claimed.

The Union Minister also stated that Nitish Kumar had expressed his desire to move to the Rajya Sabha several years ago.

“Nitish Kumar had said three years ago that he had a desire to go to the Rajya Sabha. No one can send him there; he has gone by his own decision. The government will continue to run as per his will in the future as well,” Singh added.

Earlier in the day, taking to the social media platform X, Nitish Kumar addressed the people of the state, writing that for more than two decades, they have consistently reposed trust and support in him, enabling him to serve Bihar with dedication.

He credited the people’s faith for Bihar’s progress and enhanced respect at the national level, expressing gratitude once again for their continued backing.

Nitish Kumar stated that since the beginning of his parliamentary career, he had aspired to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature and Parliament.

In that spirit, he announced his decision to seek election to the Rajya Sabha in the current election.

Assuring the people of his continued commitment, Nitish Kumar said his relationship with the citizens of Bihar would remain intact and that his resolve to work towards building a developed Bihar would not waver.

He added that he would extend full support and guidance to the new government that would be formed.

The announcement has triggered intense political activity across the state.

As discussions about his Rajya Sabha move gained momentum, murmurs of dissent reportedly surfaced within the Janata Dal(United) ranks.

In response to the rising political temperature, security was significantly tightened around the Chief Minister’s residence.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at both main gates, and patrols were intensified in the surrounding areas.

Security forces were placed on high alert, with the entire vicinity resembling a high-security zone.

Since morning, the JD(U) workers gathered outside the Chief Minister’s residence, raising slogans of “Nitish Kumar Zindabad”.

The workers made it clear that they support Nitish Kumar’s leadership, with many stating that the public mandate was given to him as Chief Minister.

The development marks a major turning point in Bihar’s political landscape, as Nitish Kumar’s shift to the Rajya Sabha could potentially reshape the leadership structure in the state and signal a new phase in his political journey.