Nitish Kumar holds closed-door meeting with Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha

Patna: After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, political activity in Patna has increased significantly and meetings have begun within the National Democratic Alliance.

On Friday morning, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary arrived at the Chief Minister’s residence.

According to sources, he held a closed-door meeting with Nitish Kumar for nearly 25 minutes.

The timing of the meeting has drawn considerable attention, as it comes amid growing speculation over the future leadership of the state.

Political observers believe discussions may have revolved around the strategy for the coming days, a possible leadership transition, and the structure of a new government.

Although Samrat Choudhary did not speak to the media after the meeting, his brief and hurried departure suggested that serious discussions had taken place.

Soon after Choudhary left, Bihar’s second Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also reached the Chief Minister's residence.

His visit further intensified political speculation.

Sources indicate that Nitish Kumar is holding consultations with senior BJP leaders to determine the next political course.

The sequence of meetings suggests that discussions on a possible power transition are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of legislators of the Janata Dal (United) on Friday evening.

Party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, who is also a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), said that Nitish Kumar would explain the reasons behind his Rajya Sabha nomination during the meeting.

According to him, MLAs and MPs will also share their views.

He added that if Nitish Kumar steps down as Chief Minister, it would present a major challenge not only for the JD(U) but also for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Amid the developments, Nitish Kumar’s brother-in-law Anil Kumar claimed that party workers were blaming some senior JD(U) leaders for the situation.

He alleged that workers were naming Sanjay Kumar Jha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, suggesting that the move could not have happened without a conspiracy.

For several days, speculation had been growing that Nitish Kumar might move to the Rajya Sabha, and his nomination has now given further momentum to that possibility.