Nitish Kumar inspects industrial area in Bihar's Hajipur, directs officials on industries expansion

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Hajipur Industrial Area, one of Bihar's major industrial hubs.

During the visit, he inspected three prominent manufacturing units and held detailed discussions with officials on production, employment, market demand and future expansion.

The Chief Minister began his tour at a private firm, where he reviewed various textile-manufacturing processes.

He asked the management about the number of employees, working conditions, production capacity, finished product categories and market reach.

Nitish Kumar also interacted with workers in the tailoring section and inquired about the facilities and social-security support offered to them.

Employees briefed the Chief Minister about their working environment and available resources.

The Chief Minister then visited another private firm, a major footwear-manufacturing unit.

Officials explained about the raw materials used, manufacturing techniques, shoe designs, market trends, and quality standards.

They also told the Chief Minister that the company is expanding its footprint in both domestic and global markets.

Recognising the firm's potential for expansion and employment generation, Nitish Kumar instructed the Industries Department to extend all necessary support.

At the third private firm, officials told the Chief Minister that the Hajipur unit primarily manufactures biscuits and cookies, which are supplied across India and exported to international markets.

The team briefed him about the firm's strong national presence in bread, dairy and packaged foods.

Nitish Kumar reviewed the production line, packaging systems and export processes.

Following the site visits, the Chief Minister chaired a detailed review meeting focusing on the future of the industrial sector in Hajipur.

Discussions covered industrial expansion, employment generation, infrastructure enhancement and investment opportunities.

He directed officials to further accelerate industrial development to create larger employment avenues for local youth.

Officials told Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that in the year 2024–25, several notable companies have invested in the Hajipur cluster.

These investments have significantly boosted employment generation and accelerated industrial activity in the region.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by MLA Siddharth Patel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Mihir Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh, and other senior officials.