Nitish Kumar Poised for Tenth Term as Bihar CM on Nov 20, Ahead of Today’s Last Cabinet Session

A senior party official told TOI on Sunday. It will be for the formation of the new NDA government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present at the high-profile Bihar CM tenth term. The new council of ministers will also see at least one Deputy CM in the cabinet.

The NDA Bihar win as the new government after Bihar election results 2025 will take place on the sprawling Gandhi Maidan ground. “Top leaders of NDA, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several central ministers like Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, ally leaders Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Chief Ministers of other NDA-ruled states, will attend this Nitish Kumar oath ceremony,” a senior BJP leader told.

“The Gandhi Maidan will remain closed for the general public from November 17 to 20. No entry of common people in the Maidan during this period will be allowed,” he added.

“The Maidan has been closed for four days to allow the authorities to prepare the ground for the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar government formation,” a senior official said.

Sources said the formula for the sharing of cabinet berths among the alliance partners is in place. Besides the main stakeholders — JD(U) and BJP — the minor allies like Chirag Paswan-led LJP (RV), the Manjhi-led HAM-S and the Upendra Kushwaha-led RLM, will be inducted into the government.

A senior BJP leader told TOI the likely distribution: “The LJP (RV) will get three berths in the new state cabinet, while the HAM-S and the RLM will get one berth each. The number of ministers who will take oath on Thursday will be a maximum of 16 from the BJP and 14 ministers plus the Chief Minister from JD(U).”

On Sunday, a notification issued by the cabinet secretariat department stated that the Bihar cabinet meeting of the outgoing government would take place on Monday at 11:30 am.