Nitish Kumar predicts ‘4,000 MPs’ for NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar(File Photo)

Highlights

RJD mocks Bihar CM

Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is being trolled on social media for his latest gaffe, in which he predicted that NDA will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’. During an NDA rally in Bihar's Nawada, that will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, Kumar was heard in the viral video making the faux pas before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. JDU chief, who recently returned to the NDA in January, can be heard fumbling "char lakh (four lakh)", before correcting himself and uttering "char hazaar se bhi zyada (more than 4,000)", while turning towards the PM whom he has been wishing a "400 plus tally" in the elections.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which was under fire from Kumar, reposted a viral clip of the Chief Minister's speech that had the caption, "Defeat is visibly seen on BJP leaders' faces as the NDA is clueless about the number of MPs in the country. The people of Nawada know how to drive away people who backtrack after making promises. Where is the special package meant for Bihar? Where is the special status to Bihar?"

