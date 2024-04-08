Live
- Delhi Court Dismisses Interim Bail Plea Of BRS Leader K Kavitha In Money Laundering Case
- Sahara Stats Welfare Association walks to spread ‘Water Crisis Awareness’
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commences Lok Sabha Election Campaign In Maharashtra's Chandrapur District
- 4 Best Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 35,000 in April 2024
- HMWSSB sets up water kiosks
- Nivedita to contest in Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll
- Impressive show by small-cap stocks
- FPIs offload Rs 325 cr in April so far
- Range-bound consolidation likely
- Derivatives Outlook: OI build-up moving to higher bands
Just In
Nitish Kumar predicts ‘4,000 MPs’ for NDA
RJD mocks Bihar CM
Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is being trolled on social media for his latest gaffe, in which he predicted that NDA will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’. During an NDA rally in Bihar's Nawada, that will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, Kumar was heard in the viral video making the faux pas before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. JDU chief, who recently returned to the NDA in January, can be heard fumbling "char lakh (four lakh)", before correcting himself and uttering "char hazaar se bhi zyada (more than 4,000)", while turning towards the PM whom he has been wishing a "400 plus tally" in the elections.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which was under fire from Kumar, reposted a viral clip of the Chief Minister's speech that had the caption, "Defeat is visibly seen on BJP leaders' faces as the NDA is clueless about the number of MPs in the country. The people of Nawada know how to drive away people who backtrack after making promises. Where is the special package meant for Bihar? Where is the special status to Bihar?"