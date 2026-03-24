Nitish Kumar Re-elected Unopposed As Janata Dal (United) President For Fifth Consecutive Term

Nitish Kumar has once again been chosen as the national president of the Janata Dal (United), marking his fifth consecutive term in the role. The election was uncontested, as no other candidate filed a nomination for the position.

The party conducted its internal election process on March 24, and with no competing nominations submitted before the deadline, Kumar’s reappointment became certain. The official declaration of his election was scheduled to be announced later in the day at the party’s national headquarters in Delhi.

The process was overseen by the party’s election officer, Aneel Prasad Hegde, who confirmed that Kumar was the sole nominee. Following the completion of formalities, a certificate of election was set to be issued to him.

Several senior leaders from the party, including Sanjay Kumar Jha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, were expected to be present during the announcement.

Kumar’s re-election comes shortly after he secured a seat in the Rajya Sabha, further consolidating his leadership position within the party.