Nitish Kumar Resigns From Bihar Legislative Council, Sparks Buzz Over Next Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar has stepped down from the Bihar Legislative Council following his recent election to the Rajya Sabha, adhering to constitutional rules that prohibit holding dual memberships. His resignation, accepted by Council Chairman Avadhesh Narayan Singh, marks a significant political moment in the state.

Alongside him, BJP leader Nitin Nabin also resigned from the Bihar Legislative Assembly after being elected to Parliament. Their resignation letters were submitted through representatives, complying with the mandate that requires legislators elected to Parliament to vacate their state seats within 14 days.

Both leaders secured their Rajya Sabha positions on March 16, making March 30 the deadline for stepping down from their respective state roles. Officials confirmed that the resignations were carried out as per the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules under the Constitution.

While the move was expected, it has intensified political speculation in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is likely to resign as Chief Minister before taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, raising questions about who will take over the top post. His long-standing leadership has shaped Bihar’s political landscape for over two decades, making the transition particularly significant.

With Nitish Kumar preparing for a shift to national politics, Bihar now stands at a crucial crossroads. The upcoming decision on the next Chief Minister will not only determine the state’s immediate political direction but could also redefine its leadership dynamics for years to come. All eyes are now on the ruling alliance as it navigates this transition and charts the path forward.