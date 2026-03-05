Nitish Kumar Set To File Rajya Sabha Nomination, Speculation Grows Over Next Chief Minister Of Bihar

Nitish Kumar has confirmed that he will contest for a seat in the Rajya Sabha, a move that has intensified political discussions in Bihar.

The announcement comes just four months after Kumar was sworn in for a record 10th term as Chief Minister of Bihar. His decision to seek a seat in Parliament has sparked speculation about who might succeed him as the state’s next chief minister.

While announcing his decision, Kumar thanked the people of Bihar for supporting him for more than two decades in public life. He said serving in different legislative institutions had always been part of his political journey.

He also assured that even if he enters the Rajya Sabha, his commitment to Bihar’s development and connection with the state will remain unchanged.

If Kumar is elected to the Rajya Sabha, he may eventually step down as chief minister. However, party sources suggest he could continue in the role at least until the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16.

Meanwhile, discussions have already begun within political circles regarding who could take over the leadership of Bihar.