Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad are scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi on Sunday evening and will likely discuss matters pertaining to the Opposition ahead of 2024 polls.

The two leaders will brief the Congress chief about the initiatives taken to unite the Opposition parties against BJP in 2024.

Nitish had met Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal and Sitaram Yechury in his last Delhi tour.

The meeting gains significance as Opposition leaders will come together to pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal in Haryana.

On Saturday, RJD national president Lalu Prasad said that BJP will be wiped out from Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

An ailing Lalu Prasad, who was in the national capital for his treatment, had returned to Patna last month. He is scheduled to go to Singapore for a kidney transplant on Monday.