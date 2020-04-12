No ambulance: Woman walks with body of 3-year-old son

Jehanabad, Bihar: A woman in Bihar and her husband were forced to walk with the body of their three-year-old son after the state-run hospital in Jehanabad - about 48 km from state capital Patna- where the child died on Friday could not provide an ambulance.

Accusing the administration of apathy, the parents said they could not ensure timely treatment of their child because no ambulances were available amid a nationwide lockdown over COVID-19. They were made to run from one hospital to another, they said.

In nearly one-minute long heartbreaking video, which has been widely shared on social media, the woman is seen crying helplessly.

Her dead son is in her arms and her husband is standing close to her. As someone is heard offering help, the child's father says: "Now we don't need an ambulance."