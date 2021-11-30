No case of Omicron in India

New Delhi: No case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in India, senior government officials said on Monday. They said that two clusters are under investigation - one in Maharashtra and another one in Karnataka.

The clarification comes a day after a man tested positive for Covid-19 in Dombivli, in Maharashtra's Thane district. He had travelled from Cape Town to Dombivli on November 24.

The man's samples were sent for genome testing to determine if he has been infected with the Omicron strain.

Karnataka, meanwhile, has ordered precautionary measures in Dakshina Kannada, Madikeri, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts bordering Kerala.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai underlined that there was high prevalence of Covid among people coming from Kerala. The State government has also urged the Centre to impose a travel ban on passengers coming from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.