No Cases Of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) Reported In India: Says Dr. Atul Goyal

Director General of Health Services, Dr. Atul Goyal, announced on Friday that no cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in India.
Meanwhile, China is witnessing a rise in respiratory illnesses, with reports indicating HMPV as a potential factor. Although HMPV has not been classified as an epidemic in China, the country disclosed plans in December 2024 to establish protocols for managing unknown pathogens.
Dr. Goyal explained that HMPV, similar to other respiratory viruses, typically causes symptoms resembling the common cold. Children and the elderly may experience flu-like symptoms due to the virus. He emphasized the importance of following general precautions, such as avoiding close contact with others when experiencing a cough or cold, to prevent infection spread.
He reassured the public that regular over-the-counter medications for colds or fevers are usually sufficient for managing symptoms, adding that there is no significant increase in respiratory outbreaks in India during December.
“Winter often sees a rise in respiratory infections, but our hospitals are well-prepared with adequate supplies and beds to handle such cases,” Dr. Goyal stated, urging people to remain calm and practice standard preventive measures.