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No Change In November 1 Cong Rally: Kharge urges Traders To Join the Rally

In Short

"It is festival season, but at this time you are struggling with back-breaking inflation. Yet the government has absolutely no concern about this, because it only knows how to steal votes.

The Congress party on Monday responded to the letter of the traders in Delhi
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The Congress party on Monday responded to the letter of the traders in Delhi

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The Congress party on Monday responded to the letter of the traders in Delhi urging them to postpone the November 1 Rally till after the Deepawali festival was over to protect their business interests. The AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X, urging people, including traders to join the Dilli Chalo march on November 1 against "vote chori" at Ramlila Maidan, saying it is a struggle to save democracy and not just votes.

"It is festival season, but at this time you are struggling with back-breaking inflation. Yet the government has absolutely no concern about this, because it only knows how to steal votes. Vote theft has happened on a massive scale and is still happening.

"The constitutional right to vote of millions of Indians is in danger. For this, CEC Gyanesh Kumar is solely responsible. He has done all this on the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," Kharge alleged.

"We appeal to you to participate enthusiastically in this rally to save the Constitution and democracy, and make this campaign a success. Long live the Constitution, Jai Hind," he said.

He accused the Modi government of resorting to every possible trick to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar even after "countless revelations of vote theft".

"When information about the software used in SIR was sought through RTI, the Election Commission refused to respond, citing 'Trade Secrets'," the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha claimed in a post on X, reiterating the demand for Kumar's resignation.

Kharge said, In Pilibhit, irregularities were detected in the records of 10,470 voters. And now they have been forced to order an investigation of Forms 6, 7, and 8 across the entire state", Kharge said.

"The three key demands of the INDIA alliance against the collusion between BJP and the Election Commission are clear: CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign, and the 2023 law providing him protection must be repealed.

"SIR must be immediately halted. The names of voters illegally removed must be restored. All elections must be conducted using paper ballots," he said. "This is not just a fight to save votes; it is people's struggle to save the Constitution and democracy," Kharge added.

He alleged that, "Even after countless revelations of vote theft, the Modi government is resorting to every possible trick to protect Gyanesh Kumar!" In Uttar Pradesh, he claimed, details of 16.18 lakh Form-6 applications have not been made public.

On the other hand, the Traders said that the Congress was making efforts to bring lakhs of people to Ramlila Maidan from across the country. They said Ramlila Maidan cannot accommodate more than 50,000 people. They expressed apprehension that this could lead to chaos on roads, barricading of roads, and disruption in Metro services and traffic diversions.

They said they had been victims of Congress rallies whether it was at Sansad Marg or their rally to the Supreme Court. They reiterated their appeal to the Congress party to consider holding the rally after the festival was over. Loss of business would add to the woes of inflation they were facing, they added.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Mallikarjun KhargeCongress RallyVote ChoriDelhi TradersRamlila Maidan
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