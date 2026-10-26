No Change In November 1 Cong Rally: Kharge urges Traders To Join the Rally

The Congress party on Monday responded to the letter of the traders in Delhi urging them to postpone the November 1 Rally till after the Deepawali festival was over to protect their business interests. The AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X, urging people, including traders to join the Dilli Chalo march on November 1 against "vote chori" at Ramlila Maidan, saying it is a struggle to save democracy and not just votes.

"It is festival season, but at this time you are struggling with back-breaking inflation. Yet the government has absolutely no concern about this, because it only knows how to steal votes. Vote theft has happened on a massive scale and is still happening.

"The constitutional right to vote of millions of Indians is in danger. For this, CEC Gyanesh Kumar is solely responsible. He has done all this on the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," Kharge alleged.

"We appeal to you to participate enthusiastically in this rally to save the Constitution and democracy, and make this campaign a success. Long live the Constitution, Jai Hind," he said.

He accused the Modi government of resorting to every possible trick to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar even after "countless revelations of vote theft".

"When information about the software used in SIR was sought through RTI, the Election Commission refused to respond, citing 'Trade Secrets'," the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha claimed in a post on X, reiterating the demand for Kumar's resignation.

Kharge said, In Pilibhit, irregularities were detected in the records of 10,470 voters. And now they have been forced to order an investigation of Forms 6, 7, and 8 across the entire state", Kharge said.

"The three key demands of the INDIA alliance against the collusion between BJP and the Election Commission are clear: CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign, and the 2023 law providing him protection must be repealed.

"SIR must be immediately halted. The names of voters illegally removed must be restored. All elections must be conducted using paper ballots," he said. "This is not just a fight to save votes; it is people's struggle to save the Constitution and democracy," Kharge added.

He alleged that, "Even after countless revelations of vote theft, the Modi government is resorting to every possible trick to protect Gyanesh Kumar!" In Uttar Pradesh, he claimed, details of 16.18 lakh Form-6 applications have not been made public.

On the other hand, the Traders said that the Congress was making efforts to bring lakhs of people to Ramlila Maidan from across the country. They said Ramlila Maidan cannot accommodate more than 50,000 people. They expressed apprehension that this could lead to chaos on roads, barricading of roads, and disruption in Metro services and traffic diversions.

They said they had been victims of Congress rallies whether it was at Sansad Marg or their rally to the Supreme Court. They reiterated their appeal to the Congress party to consider holding the rally after the festival was over. Loss of business would add to the woes of inflation they were facing, they added.