No compromise on interests of farmers in US trade agreement: Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the Opposition’s narrative of “the country has been sold, farmers have been sold, farmers will be ruined” cannot hold up, as the India-US trade agreement will open new doors for India’s progress and development, increase exports, create employment opportunities, and boost farmers’ incomes.

“Our spices will be exported, rice exports to these countries will increase, our dairy products are safe, and thus Indian farmers will greatly benefit,” said the minister.

Chouhan launched a nationwide pulses revolution from Amlaha in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh.

Commenting on the political debate over the India-US agreement, the Union Minister said the Opposition was creating a hue and cry that an agreement with America would ruin and destroy Indian farmers.

He reminded that it is the same Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had said “I will not let the country bow” and also that no matter what price has to be paid, farmers’ interests will be protected.

The recent agreement with the US, preceded by those with 27 countries of the European Union and earlier FTAs, “has shown today that the country’s and farmers’ interests have been fully safeguarded,” said the minister.

Addressing farmers’ main concerns, Chouhan said, “Maize, wheat, rice, soybean, poultry, milk, paneer, ethanol, tobacco, many vegetables, and several other agricultural and dairy products have been completely safeguarded”.

He emphasised that India’s market for these products is secure for Indian farmers; neither maize, nor wheat, nor rice, nor soy, nor poultry products, nor milk, nor paneer, nor ethanol, nor tobacco, nor many sensitive vegetables will come from America.

He further stressed that they will not come from America; India’s interests have been fully protected.

“Now India will become an exporter of pulses, and despite recent international agreements, not even the slightest impact will be allowed on the interests of Indian farmers,” he added.

Chouhan said this agreement will benefit other sectors of the country as well, especially our exporters, MSMEs, and youth.



