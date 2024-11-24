No cure for such mindset: BJP leader slams Shiv Sena(UBT) over Maha mandate remarks

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa has criticised Shiv Sena(UBT) for refusing to accept the verdict of the people in Maharashtra, and said that if it does not accept the mandate, 'there was no cure for such a mindset'.

"This is a condition where they lack faith in the people. They believe that unless voters align with their narrative, the process is flawed," said the BJP leader.

Sirsa responded strongly to Sanjay Raut's comments regarding the mandate in Maharashtra, which the latter claimed was "unacceptable... as it was not the people's mandate".

The BJP leader remarked that if Udhhav Thackeray's party does not accept the people's mandate, there is no cure for such a mindset.

He further criticised opposition parties for their inconsistent stance on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs): "When Priyanka Gandhi wins, EVMs are fine. When they win in Jharkhand, EVMs are functioning well. But the moment results in Maharashtra don’t favour them, EVMs suddenly become faulty or dishonest."

"When they secured 99 seats, Rahul Gandhi was patting his back, claiming they defeated PM Modi. But if the BJP wins 240 seats, then EVMs are to blame. This hypocrisy is why they lack credibility," he added.

The BJP leader also highlighted the selective criticism of EVMs, saying, "In Haryana and Maharashtra, they claim EVMs are faulty, but in Jharkhand and Lok Sabha elections, they accept the results without question."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during his address to the BJP workers after the election results were declared, accused Congress of maligning India, saying, "Congress goes to the South to criticize the North, to the North to criticize the South, and abroad to defame India."

Backing this statement, Sirsa remarked, "The Prime Minister is absolutely right. This is what they do. They try to create divisions, whether it is North versus South or within the country. They even go abroad to tarnish India’s image."

He further mentioned that Congress' goal is to break the nation, but PM Modi constantly emphasizes unity, which troubles them. The Congress wanted to divide us on caste and religion, he claimed, but PM Modi’s message of unity counters their agenda.