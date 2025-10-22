‘No Farewell, No Recognition’: Delhi Woman’s Viral Post On Quitting Job Sparks Debate On Workplace Appreciation

Live
Highlights
A Delhi woman’s LinkedIn post about leaving her job after 1.5 years due to lack of appreciation has gone viral, highlighting the importance of recognition in corporate workplaces and sparking emotional responses from professionals online.
A woman from Delhi recently shared her experience of quitting her job after working for 1.5 years, citing a lack of recognition and appreciation as the main reason. In her viral LinkedIn post, she described her last day at work as one of the “saddest,” not because she was leaving, but because her dedication went unnoticed.
She revealed that despite long hours, meeting deadlines, and working even when unwell, her departure was met with silence—no farewell or acknowledgment of her contributions. Reflecting on the experience, she noted how easily employees can feel replaceable in large corporate structures.
The woman emphasized that small gestures of appreciation can make a lasting difference in how employees feel valued at work. “A little appreciation goes a long way,” she wrote, adding that recognition shapes workplace experiences far more than billable hours.
She concluded her post with a message to others who feel unseen at work, reminding them that their efforts matter even if not always acknowledged.
Her post struck a chord online, with many users sharing similar experiences of feeling undervalued. Some pointed out how even a simple farewell can mean a lot, while others called her decision to prioritize self-respect and mental well-being the right choice. The discussion has reignited conversations about empathy, leadership, and the need for recognition in professional environments.
