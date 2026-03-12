No Fuel Shortage In India Despite Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday assured Parliament that there is no shortage of fuel in India despite concerns arising from tensions around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said the availability of petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and fuel oil in the country remains stable.

“There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. Their availability is fully assured,” Puri said, responding to questions raised by lawmakers about the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia on India’s energy supply.

The minister acknowledged that the world is facing an unprecedented situation due to the escalating tensions in West Asia. While India is not directly involved in the conflict, he said the country must carefully navigate the consequences of the geopolitical crisis.

Puri credited the diplomatic outreach of Narendra Modi for helping secure adequate crude oil supplies for the country even as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten global energy shipments.

According to him, India has managed to obtain crude volumes that exceed what would have arrived through the disrupted route during the same period, ensuring that domestic fuel supplies remain unaffected.

The minister also addressed concerns about the availability of cooking gas. Reports of supply disruptions had sparked anxiety among restaurants and households across the country.

Puri reassured that India’s crude oil imports and domestic LPG supply remain fully protected, adding that the government is committed to ensuring that the kitchens of 33 crore Indian households do not face shortages.

To prevent potential disruptions, India has diversified its LPG procurement sources. Earlier, around 60 percent of India’s LPG imports came from Gulf countries, including Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, while the remaining 40 percent was produced domestically.

Now, the government has expanded imports to include supplies from United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria and Russia.

Additionally, domestic LPG production has been boosted through refinery directives, increasing output by 28 percent in the past five days, the minister said. Further procurement efforts are also underway to maintain steady supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a large portion of global crude oil shipments passes. Rising tensions involving Iran, United States and Israel have disrupted shipping in the region, raising fears of supply shortages and surging global oil prices.

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty and disruption to shipping routes, the Indian government has maintained that fuel availability in the country remains secure. With diversified imports, increased domestic production and diplomatic engagement, authorities say India is taking proactive steps to shield its energy supplies from the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis.