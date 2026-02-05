No haste in Sunetra Pawar’s swearing in: Sunil Tatkare

Mumbai: Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare on Thursday claimed that the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister was not done in haste.

“Where was the haste? I want to tell Maharashtra and its people that the swearing-in took place after the three-day mourning rituals were completed - specifically after 72 hours. Let me clarify this so that we are not unfairly targeted based on misinformation. There is no reason to say the swearing-in was done in haste. We called the legislative party meeting on the fourth day, after observing the official state mourning period. On that day, we gave a letter to the Chief Minister, who then requested the Governor to administer the oath to Sunetra Pawar. Therefore, the question of 'haste' simply does not arise,” he clarified.

Tatkare said that the NCP legislative party took decisions under Ajit Pawar’s leadership, after which we joined the NDA and faced the Lok Sabha elections.

“We faced setbacks in those elections. However, in the Assembly elections, Ajit Dada and all of us worked with immense confidence and grit, travelling across Maharashtra. We succeeded in winning 41 out of 59 seats under the 'Clock' symbol.”

“Naturally, since Ajit Dada was the leader of the legislative party and met with an unfortunate demise, we initiated the process to elect a new leader. What is wrong with that?” he asked.

To a question on the merger between two NCP factions, Tatkare downplayed talks in this regard.

“I have no objection to anyone’s statements, but if the public could find out who initiated merger discussions in the same premises where the body was kept for public viewing—and why—it would become clear who was actually in a hurry."

He was responding to the statements made by NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar and other party legislators who repeatedly claimed that a series of meetings took place with Ajit Pawar over the merger, and it was Ajit Pawar who was set to announce it on February 12.

Earlier, NCP working president Praful Patel said on Tuesday that he will not speak on hypothetical questions with regard to the merger.

Patel said, "I will only speak about my party as it exists today. I will not comment on any hypothetical scenarios."

He emphasised that the decision-making process regarding the party's future rests solely with its current leadership and will remain internal to its organisation.

Patel explained that the party leadership met with Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar to assure them of the party's firm support.

"We requested her to accept the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister's post. She accepted that request. 'Dada' (Ajit Pawar) was someone who never believed in coming to a standstill. Once we explained our position, she made the decision. We are satisfied that she heeded our insistence. She mentioned that the family observes three days of mourning; hence, she arrived in Mumbai on the fourth day, and the swearing-in took place. I don't understand why people are still creating controversies," he said.



