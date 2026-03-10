No immediate hike in petrol, diesel prices; adequate stock for crisis

Petrol and diesel prices will not be increased for now despite international crude oil rates crossing USD 100 per barrel, government sources said on Monday, even as authorities stepped up efforts to maintain uninterrupted fuel supply lines across the country. As the conflict in West Asia entered the tenth day, world markets plummeted, and Brent crude oil, the international standard, surged to nearly USD 120 a barrel, about 65 per cent higher than when the war started, before retreating. Top government sources said the government is closely monitoring global oil markets, but there is no immediate plan to raise retail fuel prices. Oil marketing companies are expected to absorb the current cost pressure for the time being.

The oil companies have an adequate stock of LPG, they added. Sources said the government is closely monitoring the evolving global energy situation and has taken steps to ensure that supply chains remain stable.

The widening conflict in the Middle East, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, followed by retaliatory attacks from Tehran, has disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow shipping corridor is a crucial artery for India's energy supplies, with about 40-50 per cent of the country's crude oil imports and nearly 85-90 per cent of its LPG shipments from Gulf nations passing through the route. Sources said that while there is enough crude oil available from alternative sources, such as Russia, replacing any loss of LPG supplies is more time-consuming, as other alternative sources are largely located in the United States and Canada. To ensure uninterrupted supplies, the government has ordered refineries to maximise LPG production and not use any of its streams for making petrochemicals.