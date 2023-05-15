No more posters and banners for me: Nitin Gadkari

Sikar: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday asserted that votes are won on the basis of “politics of service” rather than on “posters and banners”. He said he has now decided that he will not put up any posters or offer tea to people in his constituency in the next election as “those who have to vote will vote and those who do not will not”.

At the same time, he exuded confidence in increasing his winning margin in the next poll. Gadkari was addressing a programme on the death anniversary of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat at Khachariyawas village in Sikar district of Rajasthan. “I have fought the election in a very tough constituency. Everyone had asked me not to contest from there, but I fought with determination. Now I have decided that in the next election, I will not put up posters or banners, will not give tea or do anything else. Those who have to vote will vote and those who do not will not,” he said. “Votes are obtained by ‘politics of service’, ‘politics of development’, welfare of the poor in villages, giving poor people health facilities, employment to youth and good education to children,” he added.