No negligence in patients' treatment, Yogi government making payments to Ayushman hospitals within 30 days

The Yogi government is continuously taking effective steps to provide better, accessible, and timely health facilities to the poor and needy. Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, cashless treatment is ensured for families seeking care, while timely payments to empaneled hospitals are being secured to strengthen the system. As a result, there has been a remarkable improvement in claim settlements under the Ayushman scheme over the past year.

CEO of State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHiS), Archana Verma, stated that continuous improvement measures are being implemented for the swift and transparent settlement of claims submitted by empaneled government and private hospitals in the state under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. While claim pendency had reached 10.75 lakh in January-25, it has now dropped to just 3 lakh by December-25, which will soon be cleared. She added that an average of over 2 lakh claims are received monthly from hospitals across the state. Managing the timely settlement of such a large volume is a major challenge, yet both old pending cases and new claims are being resolved regularly and systematically. The primary goal is to ensure that empaneled hospitals provide treatment to Ayushman cardholders without any delay or hesitation.

SACHiS ACEO Puja Yadav informed that the claim settlement process has been made simpler, more transparent, and faster by strengthening the medical audit system. In this regard, the number of medical auditors has been increased from 40 to 130, accelerating the claim verification process. Additionally, the number of Claim Processing Desks (CPDs) has been raised from 100 to 125. Payments for claims submitted by hospitals under the scheme are to be made within the stipulated 30-day turnaround time (TAT). Regular review meetings are held at the agency level to achieve this target, with continuous monitoring of pending cases.

The SACHiS CEO revealed that between January-25 and December-25, a total of ₹4,649 crore has been disbursed to empaneled hospitals in the state against claims under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This figure demonstrates that the Yogi government is not only arranging treatment but also fully safeguarding the financial interests of hospitals, enabling them to provide better health services to poor patients. The government's policies reducing claim pendency, ensuring timely payments, and strengthening the audit system have boosted hospitals' confidence. This directly benefits poor and needy patients, who are now completely free from the compulsion of taking loans or selling assets for treatment.