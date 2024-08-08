No new liquor shop to be opened in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided not to open any new liquor shop in the State in the current financial year, Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Thursday. The sale of illicit liquor poses a major challenge for the government, he said, adding that some changes have been made to the Excise policy, which will remain in force for another eight months. The State government will come up with a new excise policy to curb the sale of illicit liquor, he said.

After mineral resources, Odisha government generates major sources of its annual revenue from the sale of liquor. The excise revenue has increased manifold from Rs 1,780.29 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 6,455.06 crore by the year 2022-23.

Currently, 1,163 foreign liquor 'off' shops (only for counter sale), 702 'on' shops (one can consume on the premises), 19 'on' clubs, 56 beer parlours and 36 military canteens are operating in the State.