‘No one coming to Maha Kumbh goes hungry’, assure citizens of Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj: Standingtrue to the ancient spirit of devotees on pilgrimage, “Yogakshemam Vahamyaham” (your welfare is our responsibility), residents in several locations of Prayagraj joined hands to host ‘Bhandaars’ to the people coming to Maha Kumbh-2025.

The spirit of “Koi Nahi Bhuka Jayega Prayagraj se” (No one should go hungry from Prayagraj) is echoing not only at the Kumbh Mela area but also across the Prayagraj city.

‘Bhandaars’ or free food-serving centres have been organised at various locations in Prayagraj city. Pilgrims returning after bathing in the Sangam are being offered tea, biscuits, and puri-sabzi, prasad at several sites. The Ananya Anna Kshetra provides meals to lakhs of devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

On Wednesday, in Maha Kumbh Nagar, crores of devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam during the Magh Purnima festival in Prayagraj. Devotees and Kalpavasis from all corners of the country participated, immersing themselves in this act of faith.

The Mela administration made all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth bathing of the devotees.

In the Sanatan tradition, distributing food and prasad to those who take part in Snan during the Maha Kumbh is considered auspicious. Thus, Bhandaars and Anna Kshetras are being set up at various locations in both the fair area and Prayagraj city, earning the gratitude of lakhs of devotees.

The Tirmala Tirupathi Devathanam Board (TTD) of Lord Venkateswara, VHP’s Sita Rasoi, Akhadas’ Anna Kshetra, and numerous religious institutions present at the fair are also running dedicated food stalls. Many devotees received food and prasad after bathing on Magh Purnima.

For example, the Luv Kus Dharmarth Seva Samithi of 1,000-odd residents in Himmathgunj pitched to host a Bhandaara on Wednesday evening to the pilgrims and others. Speaking to The Hans India, the organisers said, “Not just theirs, many Bhandaaras have come up across the city and the residents are coming together for water, tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner.” He added, “Whoever is coming to Maha Kumbh are assured that they will not go hungry.”

Corporate entities like the Adani and Ambani groups operating Anna Bhandaaras are hosting them across multiple sites in the fair area.

The Adani Group, in partnership with the ISKCON, is running Bhandaaras in many locations. The Ambani family has established a large Anna Bhandaara in Sector 1 of the fair.

Additionally, ISKCON is also offering food services to pilgrims in the holding area of the railway station. Lakhs of devotees are enjoying food and prasad at these locations.

Bhaiya Ji's Daal Bhaat centre, Shiv Shakti Bhandaara, Tapasi Ghaam, and Dau Ji's Bhandara serve Anna prasad to thousands of devotees daily in the fair area.