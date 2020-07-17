Ladakh: "No power in the world can take an inch of India's land," says Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while interacting with Indian army ITBP personnel at Lukung on Friday.

He also said that talks are in process to resolve the border dispute between India and China. "To what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee, but I can assure you, not an inch of our land can be taken away by any power in the world," he said while addressing Indian Army personnel.

The defence minister also paid his tributes to the personnel who sacrificed their lives during the Galwan River Valley clash.

"Recently what happened between troops of India and China at PP14, how some of our personnel sacrificed their lives protecting our border. I am happy to meet all of you but also saddened because of their loss. I pay my tributes to them," says Singh.

The defence minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation at both Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC). Rajnath Singh's visit comes at a crucial point, especially because India faces higher risk from both China and Pakistan.