No Ramzan Exemption On Loudspeakers In UP, Government Cites Supreme Court Order

The government of Uttar Pradesh has ruled out granting any exemption for the use of loudspeakers during Ramzan, informing the Assembly that the restrictions are based on binding directions issued by the Supreme Court of India.

The matter was raised during the Budget Session when Samajwadi Party MLA Kamal Akhtar sought limited permission for mosques to make brief announcements at the time of sehri and iftar, saying it would provide convenience to those observing roza. Ramzan began on Thursday.

Akhtar argued that announcements from mosques regarding fasting timings have been a long-standing practice and requested that similar consideration be extended during Ramzan, as other religious festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Dussehra, Kanwar Yatra, and Christian and Sikh celebrations are observed across the state. He also claimed that loudspeakers had recently been removed from many religious places and urged the government to allow temporary relaxation during the holy month.

Responding to the demand, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna rejected the proposal, stating that the prohibition on loudspeakers during certain hours stems from Supreme Court directives and not from any independent state government decision. He emphasised that the court has barred the use of loudspeakers and public address systems between 10 pm and 6 am, except within closed premises for internal communication.

Khanna added that authorities enforce these rules uniformly, including during weddings, if complaints are received. Referring to traditional mosque announcements, he said such practices originated in times when clocks were not widely available, whereas today most people have access to mobile phones that display accurate time.

While maintaining that the government does not interfere in religious practices, the minister reiterated that the existing restrictions are legally mandated. Akhtar, however, argued that the court’s order primarily addresses permissible sound levels rather than an absolute ban and renewed his appeal for limited permission during Ramzan. No further assurance was given by the government.