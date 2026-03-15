No role over poll promises, policy decisions made before election date announcements: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday refused to take note of the last-minute announcement of the so-called populist poll promise before the declaration of Assembly poll dates in four states and one Union Territory, calling some of them policy decisions.

“States can take any policy decision just before the model code of conduct kicks in. And the code of conduct has come into force now,” he said during his media briefing, which began at 4 p.m.

“Elections in four states and one Union Territory shall be violence and inducement-free. The Commission will take strict action if anything contrary is noticed,” said CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

His remarks came a few hours after the West Bengal government announced an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins. The ECI has announced two-phase polling in the state on 294 seats on April 23 and 29, with the results on May 4.

During the media briefing, CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s attention was also drawn towards a similar populist promise made in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai has promised to deposit Rs 10,000 in the bank accounts of women if the party comes to power. Last month, the ruling DMK had credited Rs 5,000 in the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women family heads under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) scheme.

The ECI has announced Assembly elections to be held on all 234 seats in a single phase in Tamil Nadu on April 23, with results to be declared on May 4.

Earlier, the CEC announced that Assam and Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 9. The UT of Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9, with results in the two states and the UT to be announced on May 4.

The CEC also announced by-elections for eight constituencies, spread across Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tripura.

For the bypolls also, the results will be declared on the same day as the Assembly polls, i.e. May 4.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, while announcing poll dates, also made a fervent appeal to all the electorate to exercise their franchise and cast their ballots.

Making a special appeal to the first-time voters, he said: "You are about to step into one of the most important roles of life. I urge you to participate in a democratic exercise and cast your vote."

"Chunaav ka parv, hum sabka garv, elections in India are the festival of democracy," he added.