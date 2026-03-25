No SC status on conversion from Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism

Ina significant decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday held that a Scheduled Caste community person converting to a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism loses the SC status from the moment of conversion regardless of birth. A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan, which upheld an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, said that a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste community loses his Scheduled Caste status "immediately and completely" upon conversion to Christianity.

It said a person can claim benefits under the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 only if he/ she continues to belong to that particular tribe in substance and if, due to conversion or long-term abandonment of tribal customs, his/ her tribal identity is in doubt, that question becomes a factual matter to be determined at trial. "No person who professes a religion other than Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist shall be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste.

This bar under Clause 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 is categorical and absolute. Conversion to any religion not specified in Clause 3 results in immediate and complete loss of Scheduled Caste status from the moment of conversion regardless of birth," it said.

The top court said once a person belonging to a Scheduled Tribe converts to another religion, ultimately through the passage of time, the customs, rituals and other traits of that particular tribe may fall into eclipse. "If so, in such circumstance, it is proved that the person in question has completely renounced himself from the customs, rituals and other traits of his tribe, and has assimilated into the converted religion following the practices and customs of that particular religion, a reasonable inference can be drawn that such a person shall not be considered a part of the tribe," it said.