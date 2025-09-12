No shortage of fertiliser in Odisha, says CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Amidst complaints of inadequate fertiliser supply during the ongoing kharif season, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed the district collectors to closely monitor the distribution of urea to farmers. The directive came after reports poured in from across the State of farmers taking to the streets, alleging delays and shortages in fertiliser distribution, which they claim are adversely impacting paddy cultivation.

While reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister asserted that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the State. According to an official statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Odisha requires a total of 9,55,000 tonnes of fertilisers for the 2025 kharif season (by September 30), and this entire quantity has already been allocated by the Central government.

The statement said of the 11,66,733 tonnes of fertilisers currently available with the State, 9,85,967 tonnes have already been distributed or sold to farmers. Despite the availability, the Chief Minister has instructed all district collectors to ensure strict supervision of fertiliser distribution through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Large-sized Adivasi Multipurpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPCS) in their respective districts.

The Chief Minister also asked the department officers to take immediate action if any complaint is received about black marketing or hoarding of fertilisers. He said instead of seizing fertilisers at inspection points, it should be shifted to the nearest PACS or LAMPCS and distributed to farmers.

The Chief Minister asked the Agriculture department to supply different grades of fertilisers to PACS and LAMPCS based on local stock status and district-wise requirements. He also urged Markfed (Marketing Federation) officials to expedite the fertiliser supply chain. Majhi emphasised that the department must carry out regular checks at the district and block levels to prevent illegal activities and enforce strict action against black marketing.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister stressed the government’s focus on crop diversification and integrated farming systems in every district. He highlighted efforts to promote the cultivation of oilseeds and pulses, which are key to the State’s agricultural growth strategy. Majhi also interacted with all district collectors through virtual mode and enquired about the fertiliser distribution activities in each district.