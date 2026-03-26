No shortage of fuel: Govt

New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday said there was no shortage of LPG in the country, and that it was prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG), adding that it had adequate diesel and petrol supply. “Domestic PNG connections are a top priority and 100% of them are being supplied,” it said.

Similarly, CNG used for transportation is also being made available to 100% of consumers,” Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said.

Addressing concerns over fuel availability, the Union government urged the people not to panic. “We have sufficient petrol and diesel available. There is no shortage at any petrol pump,” it said and urged the people not to believe in rumours and avoid panic buying. “Also, there has been no increase in the price of petrol and diesel,” the government said.

Assuring the people about adequate supply of LPG, the Union government said, “Regarding LPG, there is no shortage at any distributorship."

"Online booking is good. Approximately 26 states have allocated 22,000 tons of commercial LPG so far, and this allocation is nationwide.” To check misuse, the government said, both the Centre and states have stepped up enforcement.