No shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene: Govt

New Delhi: Responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said it is the foremost priority of the government that the kitchens of over 33 crore families, especially the poor and the underprivileged, do not face any shortage of gas.

Domestic supply is fully protected, and the delivery cycle is unchanged, he said.

"There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil is fully assured," Puri said. He noted that retail outlets across the country are stocked, supply chains for these products are functioning normally, and additional allocation of PDS (public distribution system) kerosene has been issued to all the states.

"This is not the moment for rumour-mongering or fake narratives. India is navigating the most severe global energy disruption in recorded history," he said, adding that crude supply is flowing and gas is prioritised for homes and farms.

Gas is prioritised for homes and farms, and LPG (liquified petroleum gas) production has been stepped up by 28 per cent, the minister noted.