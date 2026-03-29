No shortage of resources, don't panic over oil and gas: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Speaking at an Eid Milan ceremony in Delhi, Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) Convenor and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar, on Sunday, cautioned people against creating panic over oil and gas supply as there is no shortage of resources in the country.

Calling for an immediate end to the war in West Asia, he led discussions on peace, elections and global developments at the Gandhi Smriti Darshan Satyagraha Mandap in Rajghat, where the national executive meeting of the organisation was also held.

"Topics such as rising tensions in West Asia, global concerns over oil supply, and India's strategic position were also discussed in detail on this occasion," a statement said.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar said, "India stands today with confidence. While tensions exist in many parts of the world, we must trust our own capabilities. The Union government has already clarified that the country is capable of meeting its energy needs."

His statement came at a time when global discussions around an energy crisis are intensifying.

Experts and speakers present at the meeting agreed that India has significantly strengthened its energy policy in recent years.

"Diversified import sources, strategic reserves, and a growing emphasis on alternative energy have made the country more self-reliant," the participants said.

"As a result, even in the event of a sudden crisis, India can manage effectively, and there is no need for the common man to panic," they added.

Talking about elections, Indresh Kumar stressed that for a democracy to remain strong, the electoral process must be completely transparent and secure.

Emphasising the need to strictly curb "infiltrators", the veteran RSS leader said that any irregularities in voter lists or the electoral process could pose a threat to national unity and security.

Following Indresh Kumar's remarks, other speakers also shared their views on electoral integrity, national security, and social awareness.

Several speakers noted that free and fair elections are not just the responsibility of political parties but require active participation from every section of society.

Concerns were also raised about increasing social divisions within the country and the spread of misinformation through social media.

"Speakers highlighted that rumours spread rapidly in today's digital age, creating confusion and tension in society. In such a scenario, accurate information, dialogue, and awareness are the most effective solutions," the speakers said.

Presented as a form of "Eid Diplomacy", the event conveyed the message that festivals are not just occasions for celebration but also opportunities to open pathways for dialogue and solutions.

"The event witnessed a large participation, reflecting its scale and importance. Intellectuals, academicians, and social workers from different parts of the country actively took part," the statement said.

"Prominent participants included Zakir Hussain (Administrator, Haryana Waqf Board), Mohammad Afzal (National Convener, Muslim Rashtriya Manch), Shahid Akhtar (Acting Chairman, National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions) and Shalini Ali (social activist)," it added.

Majid Talikoti (Honorary Health Commissioner, India-GCC Trade Council), Colonel Tahir Mustafa (Registrar, Jamia Hamdard University), Qari Abrar Jamal (Chairman, Jamiat Himayat-ul-Islam), Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain, Afser Alam (Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard University) and Mahtab Alam Rizvi (Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia), were also present.

The statement said that Shams Iqbal (Director, National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language), Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok (former Vice President, Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile), Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi (former member, Press Council), Abu Bakar Naqvi (former Chairman, Rajasthan Waqf Board), Mazahir Khan (former member, UP Madrasa Board), Syed Ziyarat Haqqani from the Sufi Shah Malang community, and Rizwan Khan (Head, English Department, Aligarh Muslim University) also participated in the event.

All the guests emphasised strengthening brotherhood, promoting education, raising social awareness, and reinforcing national unity through their remarks.

The document released on the occasion said that keeping the country free from riots, violence, and terrorism is the responsibility of every citizen.

The meeting also featured extensive discussions on the goal of "Developed India 2047".

Speakers said that to achieve this vision, equal focus must be placed on education, healthcare, employment, and social harmony.

The role of youth was described as extremely crucial, with a need to provide them the right direction and opportunities.