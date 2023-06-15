Live
Live cyclone update: No technology can save destruction proves Biparjoy
Dwarka: As the land fall has begun, in Dwarka the mobile tower of Jio phone services got snapped and the tower is dangerously shaking. The police has asked people to move away from the area.
In another incident a door of the car came out when four people were trying to close it but failed due to the high velocity of winds which are blowing at a speed of 115 to 120 kms
Heavy infrastructure damage is imminent. The ceiling of a petrol bunk has started getting dismantled. This is just a trailer said police in Nadiad district of Gujarat.
Live Updates
- 15 Jun 2023 2:11 PM GMT
Rains have begun in Mandvi after a break of 15 mts buut once the cyclone crosses the land, heavy rains would start again. NDRF team is ready with boats and all their equipment. The land fall around 9 pm will take place at Jhakau the last Indian port on the Gujarat coast. Wind of about 145 kms have hit Saurashtra and Kutch
In Dwarka the situation is verybad and very heavy rains are lashing the place.
- 15 Jun 2023 2:06 PM GMT
As the landfall process has begun and the weather condition is worsening, the maximum impact is expected in Saurashtra and Kutch region. Focus of administration has been on saving lives and they have succeeded in shifting people to safer places.
- 15 Jun 2023 1:54 PM GMT
High velocity winds blowing in Mandvi
In Mandvi sea sand can be seen blowing away on road adjacent to the sea and wind is blowing at 120 kms as the land fall process has begun. Wind speed may reach upto 135-150 kms which could result in high damage to property. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is monitoring the situation.
- 15 Jun 2023 1:50 PM GMT
Destruction begins
Many trees have fallen due to high speed winds. A huge peepal tree has fallen in Dwarka. Fortunately there were no casualties. Gujarat Home Minister is personally supervising the operation to remove those trees by police and NDRF experts.
However, people say they are not scared as Dwarkadessh will take care of them. Cyclone has come to salute dwarkadeesh they said.