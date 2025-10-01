  • Menu
No Tsunami Threat to India After 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Near Leyte, Philippines

INCOIS confirms no tsunami threat to India following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake near Leyte, Philippines. The quake occurred on September 30, 2025, at 19:29 IST.

On September 30, 2025, there was an earthquake near Leyte, Philippines. It was a strong quake with a magnitude of 6.9.

The Indian Tsunami Warning Centre said there is no danger of a tsunami in India because of this earthquake.

People in India do not need to worry.

You can check more updates on the INCOIS website: https://tsunami.incois.gov.in.

