No vision of future, Tharoor lambasts PM's speech

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and MP from here Shashi Tharoor has slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on Friday morning in which he urged the people to light lamp on Sunday at 9 p.m. Tharoor said there is no vision of future in PM Modi's speech.

"Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people's pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India's Photo-Op PrimeMinister," tweeted Tharoor, who is presently stuck at Delhi, after the parliament session ended.

The Opposition on Friday slammed him saying symbolism was important, but serious consideration was equally important to address financial anxieties of the people.

In a series of tweets, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said, "Dear Narendra Modi, we will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists."

He said, "What we expected from you today was FAP II, a generous livelihood support package for the poor, including the categories of the poor who were completely ignored by Nirmala Sitharaman on March 25".

Chidambaram added, "Every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner, has also expected you to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and restart the engine of economic growth.

"People are disappointed at both counts. Symbolism is important, but serious consideration is equally important for ideas and measures", said Chidambaram.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) while attacking the Prime Minister demanded a fiscal package. TMC MP Mahua Moitra said in a tweet, "Turn out lights and come on balconies? Get real Mr Modi. Give India fiscal package worth 8-10 per cent of GDP.

"Ensure immediate wages to construction and other labour during lockdown --laws exist permitting this. Stop Gagging real issues in name of curbing fake news."