Nobel laureate Konstantin Novoselov meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Nobel Prize laureate Konstantin Novoselov met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. Lohum CEO Rajat Verma and the company’s Chief of Staff Ayush Sabat were also present during the meeting.

According to those privy to development, the high-profile meet focused on exploring opportunities to strengthen advanced materials research and innovation and turning Uttar Pradesh into a "hub of advanced research and engineering.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Nobel laureate Konstantin Novoselov, Lohum CEO Rajat Verma and Chief of Staff Ayush Sabat to Uttar Pradesh. All three guests appreciated the positive environment for investment in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP CM also took to his social media handle on X to share the pictures of the meeting.

“Had a warm and productive interaction with Nobel Laureate Prof. Konstantin Novoselov and discussed opportunities to strengthen advanced materials research and innovation in Uttar Pradesh,” wrote CM in the post.

In another post, he said, “Met Mr Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO of Lohum and Mr Ayush Sabat, Chief of Staff at Lohum and discussed opportunities in advanced materials research and engineering. Lohum’s proposal to set up India’s first rare earth–to–magnet integrated facility in Uttar Pradesh reflects the growing interest of global and national innovators in the state’s evolving industrial ecosystem.”

During the meeting, discussions were held on the possibilities of making Uttar Pradesh a leading hub in the country for advanced material research and engineering. Detailed discussions were also held on Lohum’s plan to establish India’s first “Rare Earth to Magnet” integrated facility in the state. The establishment of this facility will promote high-tech manufacturing in the country.

Nobel laureate Konstantin Novoselov, who is world-renowned for the discovery of graphene, is working with Lohum as a strategic advisor and collaborator. His objective is to apply advanced material science at an industrial scale in battery technology and the energy sector.

The collaboration between Lohum and Novoselov focuses mainly on two important areas.

First, using 2D materials (such as graphene) to enhance the capacity, safety and lifespan of next-generation lithium-ion batteries. Second, developing advanced recycling systems for batteries and permanent magnets to ensure better recovery of critical minerals, thereby strengthening the circular economy.

This collaboration is also considered significant for India’s “Make in India” initiative and green energy vision.