Noida airport officials present aerodrome licence to CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was presented the aerodrome licence issued by the Government of India to the Noida International Airport (NIA), an official said on Tuesday.

A delegation from Noida airport informed the Chief Minister that the aerodrome licence marks a major step toward the early operationalisation of the airport at Jewar, said a statement.

Following the issuance of the licence, the process for the airport’s inauguration and the start of commercial flight operations will now move forward rapidly, they told the Chief Minister.

In a message on social media, the CM Office said,” Today, a delegation from Noida International Airport met with Chief Minister @myogiadityanathji in Lucknow and presented the aerodrome licence issued by the Government of India.”

“With this licence, the process toward the airport's inauguration and the start of commercial flights will move forward more rapidly,” it said.

On this occasion, the delegation also provided Chief Minister ji with information on the project's progress and the upcoming phases.

The delegation, led by Airport Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann, along with other senior officials, also briefed the Chief Minister about the progress of the project and the upcoming stages, said the statement.

According to the officials, after obtaining the aerodrome license, the final phase of regulatory approvals is currently underway.

The airport’s Aerodrome Security Programme is presently under review by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Once the security clearance is granted, the airport management will coordinate with all agencies to finalise the date for the formal inauguration and the start of commercial operations, said the statement.

The Noida International Airport, being developed in Jewar of Gautam Buddha Nagar, is a major greenfield airport that will connect the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh with major cities across India and the world.

The airport is being developed with world-class facilities, combining Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality.

The development of the airport is planned in four phases. In the first phase, one runway and one passenger terminal building have been constructed, with an annual capacity of approximately 12 million passengers. In the second phase, the capacity will be expanded to 30 million passengers. With further expansion in the third and fourth phases, the total capacity is targeted to reach 70 million passengers annually.