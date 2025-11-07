Noida Authority launches one-month drive to improve village sanitation, water, and roads

Noida: In a major move to improve basic infrastructure in the densely populated village areas of Noida, the Noida Authority has launched a one-month special campaign focusing on sewer management, sanitation, water supply, and road maintenance.

A comprehensive review meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M, where detailed discussions took place on issues related to drainage systems, sewer lines, garbage disposal, and public hygiene.

In the first phase, the improvement drive will cover nine villages — Baraula, Sadarpur, Chhalera, Gijhore, Sarfabad, Salarpur, Morna, Yakubpur, and Bhangel. Key decisions were made to ensure visible results within a month.

A deep cleaning campaign of sewer lines and manholes will be carried out across all nine villages. To stop sewer overflow, small sump wells and pumping sets will be installed at locations where overflow complaints are frequent, preventing sewage from spilling onto roads. Smaller sewer pipelines will be upgraded and connected to larger ones after population surveys, and mini sewage pumping stations (SPS) will be established on the outskirts of villages.

The Public Health Department has been directed to complete desilting of all drains within one month. Areas prone to waterlogging will receive special cleaning drives along with bleaching powder treatment to control sanitation issues. Broken drains and clogged pipelines will be repaired promptly, and where residents have covered drains with ramps or stairs, those will be removed with public cooperation to allow deep cleaning.

To strengthen solid waste management, the number of door-to-door garbage collection vehicles will be increased based on village population. A cow dung management plan will be implemented in areas with large cattle populations, including proposals for biogas plants or other sustainable solutions.

Garbage heaps on vacant plots and outer village areas will be cleared, and warning boards will be installed to prevent illegal dumping. All vendors will be required to maintain double dustbins, and waste collection vehicles will make two rounds daily in each village.

The Authority has emphasised that this initiative is not limited to cleaning activities but aims for permanent solutions to civic problems. Officials will closely monitor each task to ensure completion within the stipulated timeline.

Senior officials, including Additional CEO Krishna Karunesh, Special Officer Mahendra Prasad, General Managers A.K. Arora, S.P. Singh, and R.P. Indu Prakash, were present at the review meeting along with other departmental heads.