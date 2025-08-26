Noida Dowry Victim's Father Refutes Social Media Claims, Says Husband's Mother Also Used Instagram

The father of Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly burned alive by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida over dowry demands, has strongly contested claims that his daughter's social media presence contributed to the family conflict that ultimately led to her tragic death.

Bhikhari Singh Payla spoke to PTI news agency to address neighborhood allegations suggesting that disputes over Nikki and her sister Kanchan's Instagram activity, particularly their makeup and beauty reels, had created tension within the household. However, Payla dismissed these assertions by pointing out the hypocrisy in such claims.

According to Payla, Vipin's own mother maintained an active Instagram account, making the social media objections appear selective and unfounded. He emphasized that posting reels was not the underlying cause of his daughter's murder, challenging the narrative that had emerged from some community members regarding the family's social media usage.

The tragic incident occurred on August 21 when Nikki was allegedly set ablaze by her husband, Vipin Bhati, during what police have characterized as both a shocking and premeditated domestic attack. Law enforcement authorities have arrested four individuals in connection with the case, including Vipin as the primary accused.

Payla also revealed significant financial details about his daughter's entrepreneurial activities, stating that he personally invested ₹1.5 lakh to establish the beauty parlour that Nikki operated from their home. This investment allowed his daughter to generate income that she used to support her son's education, demonstrating her commitment to both business and family responsibilities.

In contrast to his daughter's productive activities, Payla accused Vipin of being unemployed and failing to contribute financially to the household. He challenged critics who questioned his daughter's character and activities by redirecting attention to Vipin's lack of employment and financial contribution to the family.

The victim's father demanded accountability from those making accusations against Nikki, asking pointed questions about Vipin's work history and ability to provide salary documentation. This challenge highlighted the stark contrast between his hardworking daughter who used her business earnings for her child's education and her husband who appeared to contribute nothing to the family's financial well-being.

Investigation findings revealed that Nikki's murder represented the tragic conclusion of months of escalating hostility centered around her desire to operate her beauty parlour and maintain an active social media presence. Police reports indicated that Vipin had consistently opposed both her business activities and her Instagram content creation with her sister Kanchan.

On the day of the fatal incident, Nikki reportedly requested permission from her husband to reopen the beauty parlour she co-owned. Vipin's refusal was accompanied by his stated belief that women in their family should not be allowed to run businesses or create social media content, revealing deeply entrenched controlling attitudes.

The argument escalated dramatically when, according to police allegations, Vipin doused Nikki with flammable liquid and intentionally set her on fire. This calculated act of violence demonstrated the extreme lengths to which he was willing to go to control his wife's independence and activities.

Nikki, who lived in Sirsa village in Kasna, sustained extensive burn injuries from the attack. She was initially rushed to two private medical facilities before being transferred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The post-mortem examination confirmed that burn injuries were the cause of death.

The investigation has revealed disturbing details about Vipin's attitude toward his crime. Police reported that he confessed to the murder and demonstrated a complete lack of remorse for his actions, suggesting a deeply troubling psychological state and absence of empathy for his victim.

This case was not an isolated incident of violence, as investigators discovered that Vipin had previously vandalized Nikki's beauty parlour in February. Officers characterized this earlier destruction as part of an established pattern of violent opposition to his wife's efforts to maintain independence and pursue her entrepreneurial goals.

The tragic death of Nikki Bhati highlights the dangerous intersection of dowry demands, controlling behavior, and domestic violence that continues to plague many Indian families, while her father's statements reveal the economic and social complexities underlying this devastating crime.