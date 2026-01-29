Noida Techie Death Case: Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Lotus Green Owner

A court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Nirmal Singh, the owner of Lotus Green Developers, in connection with the death of a young software engineer in Greater Noida, police officials said. The warrant was issued as Singh continues to evade authorities, prompting police to initiate proceedings to attach his residential and office properties. His office has already been sealed as part of the investigation.

So far, three individuals have been arrested in the case. Vish Town builder Abhay Kumar has been sent to jail, while two directors associated with Lotus Green have been taken into custody. Police have also registered a second FIR naming five accused, as investigations into alleged negligence by builders continue.

A day before the warrant was issued, Knowledge Park police arrested two more builders linked to Lotus Green—Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karnwal. Officials confirmed that multiple cases have been registered against the developer and that further legal action is underway.

The case relates to the death of a 27-year-old software engineer who drowned after his car plunged into an unguarded, water-filled construction pit near Sector 150 in Greater Noida late at night. Police said the victim remained trapped for a long time and repeatedly called for help as rescue efforts were delayed, with his father and police personnel present at the scene.

Earlier, a video surfaced showing the engineer’s final moments after his vehicle fell into an approximately 80-foot-deep, water-filled pit near his Sector 62 residence in Noida. The footage shows him sitting on top of the car and flashing his phone’s torch for nearly two hours from inside the drain, but his distress signals went unnoticed.