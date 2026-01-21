Noida Techie Death: Eyewitness Claims Police Allegedly Pressured Him To Stay Silent, Gave Prepared Statement

A delivery executive who is one of the main eyewitnesses in the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta has alleged that police officers pressured him to keep away from the media and follow a prepared narrative. The witness, Moninder Singh, claimed he was asked to disappear for several days after a video he recorded highlighting alleged lapses in the rescue operation went viral.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Singh said he was summoned to the police station on the pretext that senior officers wanted to speak with him about the case. He alleged that instead of a formal discussion, he was taken to a nearby park close to the Knowledge Park police station, reprimanded for talking to reporters and made to sit there for more than four hours. Singh further claimed that police verbally dictated a statement in favour of the force and recorded a video after giving him a “script”.

According to Singh, he was told that the case would fade from public attention within a few days, but he would continue living in the same area and should therefore cooperate. Though he initially agreed out of fear, he said he later decided to stand by what he described as the truth, adding that his family and local residents were supporting him.

Yuvraj Mehta died after his car fell into a rainwater-filled excavation pit on a vacant plot in Sector 150 of Greater Noida. The pit, allegedly dug for a building basement, was estimated to be over 20 feet deep and possibly much deeper, and reportedly lacked barricades, warning signs or reflective markers. The incident sparked widespread outrage over civic negligence and alleged delays in rescue efforts.

Singh said he was passing through the area around 1.50 am while on a delivery when he noticed police attempting a rescue. He claimed that Mehta drowned minutes before he reached the spot. Singh alleged that he jumped into the pit wearing a life jacket and searched for nearly half an hour but was unable to locate Mehta or his submerged car.

Responding to the allegations, a senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the police had not threatened the witness and added that if such claims had been made, they would be examined and verified.