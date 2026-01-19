Noida Techie’s Drowning Sparks Outrage As Fog Cited For Rescue Failure, Delivery Agent Attempts Save

A tragic incident in Greater Noida has triggered widespread anger after a 27-year-old software engineer drowned early Saturday morning when his car plunged into a deep, water-filled pit, with authorities later citing dense fog as a reason for their inability to carry out a timely rescue. The explanation has drawn sharp criticism, especially after a delivery agent attempted a daring rescue despite the same conditions.

The incident occurred around 12.20 am when the victim, Yuvraj Mehta, lost control of his vehicle, which broke through a damaged barrier and fell into a nearly 20-foot-deep pit. What followed was a prolonged and harrowing ordeal that lasted close to two hours, during which Yuvraj stood atop his sinking car, repeatedly calling out to his father for help as emergency teams and onlookers gathered at the site.

According to witnesses, nearly 80 personnel from the police, fire services and the State Disaster Response Force were present, yet no immediate attempt was made to enter the water. Officials reportedly cited poor visibility due to fog, freezing temperatures and submerged iron rods as reasons for holding back. During this time, Yuvraj’s father, Rajkumar Mehta, watched helplessly from the edge of the pit, unable to reach his son.

Yuvraj’s cries reportedly fell silent around 1.45 am, marking the end of his struggle. His body was recovered several hours later, more than four hours after the accident occurred. The post-mortem report later recorded asphyxiation as the primary cause of death, with cardiac failure listed as a contributing factor.

Moments after Yuvraj drowned, a delivery agent named Moninder arrived at the scene and was shocked by the lack of action. Defying the cold and poor visibility, he tied a rope around his waist, removed his clothes and jumped into the pit in an attempt to locate the victim. Despite searching the water for nearly half an hour, he was unable to find either the car or Yuvraj. Moninder remained at the site until early morning and later blamed government agencies for the young man’s death.

The tragedy has also raised troubling questions about public response. Yuvraj’s father alleged that while his son pleaded for help, many bystanders focused on recording videos instead of assisting. He said visibility was extremely low when he reached the site, making it difficult to even locate his son’s car despite being on the phone with him.

Further scrutiny has fallen on the Noida Authority, which reportedly received multiple complaints about the dangerous condition of the site before the accident but failed to repair damaged barriers or secure the area. Officials have confirmed that the matter is under investigation and that a junior engineer has already been removed pending the probe. An FIR has also been registered following a complaint by the victim’s family, with authorities stating that accountability will be fixed once the investigation is complete.

The incident has intensified concerns over the preparedness and response of emergency agencies, with questions being raised about delayed deployment of trained divers, lack of equipment such as cranes, and why a civilian could attempt a rescue when trained personnel remained on the sidelines.