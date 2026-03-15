Nominations begin for Padma Awards-2027; last date July 31

The Union Home Ministry on Sunday opened the window for filing nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards-2027, amongst the highest civilian awards of the country, to be announced on the occasion of the 2027 Republic Day, an official said.

The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is July 31, 2026, the official said in a statement.

The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will only be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

The civilian awards of Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, were instituted in 1954 and are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The Awards seek to recognise ‘work of distinction’ and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The official statement said that the government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”.

All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination, it said.

“Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society,” it said.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs ( https://mha.gov.in ) and on the Padma Awards Portal ( https://padmaawards.gov.in ).

The statement said that statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx.