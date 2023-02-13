Nominations for Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Woman Mediaperson invited

New Delhi: A foundation has sought nominations for its annual Chameli Devi Jain Award for an outstanding woman mediaperson for the year 2022.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Media Foundation said journalists in the print, digital, broadcast and current affairs documentary film media, including photographers, cartoonists and newspaper designers, are eligible for the award.

"It was first awarded in 1982 to an outstanding woman mediaperson, who had made a difference through writing with depth, dedication, courage and compassion," the statement said.

Chameli Devi Jain awardees include some of the best known and respected names in Indian journalism. They have pioneered and popularised new journalism in terms of themes and values such as social development, politics, equity, gender justice, health, war and conflict, and consumer values, it said.

"The success of the annual award was largely due to the dedication and commitment of the late B G Verghese, a standard bearer of the profession, of unwavering principle and intellectual curiosity," the foundation said.

The criteria for selection are excellence, analytical skill, social concern, insights, style, innovation, courage and compassion, it added.

"Other things being equal, preference will be given to small town/rural, Indian language journalists and those who have not been awarded before in their careers. Entries can be sent in English, Hindi or any other Indian language. The entries will be evaluated by an independent panel of jurists whose verdict shall be final," the statement said.

Nominations should include samples of work done during the period January 1-December 31 in 2022 in the form of links (preferably) or clippings or tapes or CDs. Nominations should have the nominee's bio-data with complete postal address, telephone, fax numbers and email address for facility of communication, it said.

"These should be accompanied by a brief explanation of why the candidate is especially deserving of recognition. Mediapersons sending their entries in regional languages are also requested to send a translation of their work in English, though their original work will be judged by a juror proficient in that regional language," the statement said. Nominations should reach the Media Foundation not later than March 1, it said.