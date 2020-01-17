Nominations for Sardar Patel Unity Award open till April 30

New Delhi, The online nominations process for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award -- the highest civilian award for contribution to the unity and integrity of India -- is on and the last date for nominations is April 30, the Home Ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry said that the nominations are being received online in the Ministry of Home Affairs website https://nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in.

The Centre has instituted the award in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister. The award seeks to recognize notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India.