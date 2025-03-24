North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy organises Yoga event in Meghalaya

As part of the countdown to the International Day of Yoga-2025 in a fusion of tradition, nature, and well-being, yoga practitioners unrolled their mats at one of India’s most astonishing natural marvels – the ‘Double Decker Living Root Bridge’ in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Monday

Against a backdrop of misty hills, gushing waterfalls, and the whisper of ancient roots, the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH), an autonomous institute under the Union Ministry of AYUSH, organised a one-of-a-kind Yoga session as part of the countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025.

Officials said that the participants noted that this wasn’t just another Yoga event, it was a testament to resilience and harmony -- both of nature and the human spirit.

“By organising the Yoga session on the living root bridge at the Nongriat village (in East Khasi Hills district), the message was clear. Yoga is not confined to studios, it belongs to the world, to nature, and every individual seeking balance and well-being,” a NEIAH official said.

Much like the bridge itself, which has withstood the test of time through generations of Khasi craftsmanship, yoga embodies patience, strength, and balance.

The event symbolised how ancient wisdom can seamlessly blend with modern wellness to inspire sustainable, mindful living.

The Living Root Bridge, a UNESCO World Heritage contender, is woven entirely from the aerial roots of rubber fig trees, creating a living, breathing pathway that grows stronger with time.

Surrounded by lush rainforest and cascading streams, it served as the perfect venue to showcase how Yoga is more than just a practice, it’s a way of life that aligns with nature.

Since the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, India has redefined how the world experiences yoga by hosting sessions at some of its most iconic landmarks.

From the Taj Mahal to the Konark Sun Temple, from the Gateway of India to the Red Fort, each location tells a story of history, culture, and well-being. Now, the Living Root Bridge joins this list, bringing the spirit of Yoga to the heart of Meghalaya’s sacred landscapes.

As the countdown to IDY 2025 continues, events like these will not only promote the benefits of Yoga but also highlight India’s stunning natural and cultural heritage.

With each ‘asana’ performed on this ancient bridge, the message was clear, Yoga is not confined to studios; it belongs to the world, to nature, and to every individual seeking balance and well-being.