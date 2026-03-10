Northeast People Not Safe In Delhi: Arunachal BJP MP Tapir Gao Raises Concern

Tapir Gao, a BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday expressed concern over the safety of people from the northeastern states in Delhi, saying incidents of racial discrimination and attacks continue to occur in the national capital and other metropolitan cities.

Raising the issue publicly, the MP said people from the Northeast often feel unsafe and face discrimination because of their appearance and cultural differences. Gao added that the matter would be raised in Parliament of India and urged the government to consider stronger legal safeguards to protect citizens from the region.

His remarks came after a recent assault involving a woman from Manipur in Delhi’s Saket area.

Speaking outside Parliament, Gao said people from the Northeast face discrimination not only in Delhi but also in other metropolitan cities across the country. He suggested the Centre should consider introducing a law similar to the Atrocities Act to address racial discrimination and violence against people from the region.

The MP said the issue would be taken up during Zero Hour in Parliament, and a delegation would also meet the Union Home Minister to discuss the matter.

Assault case sparks outrage

The comments follow a recent incident in south Delhi where two women from the Northeast were allegedly harassed and attacked near the Saket District Court complex.

According to police, the woman from Manipur and her friend from Assam were walking near a park when a group of men allegedly passed remarks at them. When one of the women objected, the argument reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

Police said a team responded after receiving information about the incident and contacted the victims. Efforts are currently underway to identify and trace the accused.

Meghalaya CM condemns attack

Reacting to the incident, Conrad K. Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, strongly condemned the attack and said repeated cases of racial bullying against people from the Northeast cannot be allowed to become normal.

In a post on social media, Sangma expressed anger over the incident and called for strict action against those responsible.

The latest episode follows another controversy in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, where three women from Arunachal Pradesh alleged that their neighbours racially abused them during a dispute over air-conditioner installation work.

According to the complaint, the neighbours used derogatory slurs and made offensive remarks about people from the Northeast. The women also alleged they were wrongly accused of running a massage parlour.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to promoting enmity and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Leaders and activists from the Northeast have long raised concerns about racism and discrimination faced by people from the region in major cities, calling for stronger legal protections and better awareness to address the issue.